Texas: AG launches investigation into ’33 potential non-citizens’ who voted in 2024 presidential election

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into 33 non-citizens whom he claims voted in the 2024 General Election.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, as Paxton’s office revealed that it was made aware of the potentially illegal votes by Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson.

“Non citizens must not be allowed to influence American elections, and I will use the full weight of my office to investigate all voter fraud,” Paxton stated. “In order to be able to trust the integrity of our elections, the results must be determined by our own citizens—not foreign nationals breaking the law to illegally vote. These potential instances of unlawful voting will be thoroughly investigated, and I will continue to stand with President Trump in fighting to ensure that our state’s elections are safe and secure.” Advertisement

Nelson was able to acquire the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ SAVE database of information, due to an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in March. It directs “the Department of Homeland Security to offer the database at no cost to all states in order to preserve the integrity of our elections,” according to a press release from Ken Paxton’s office.

Trump’s executive order, titled “Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections,” provides U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi with “complete information on all foreign nationals who have indicated on any immigration form that they have registered or voted in a Federal, State, or local election, and shall also take all appropriate action to submit to relevant State or local election officials such information.”

Nelson characterized access to the SAVE database as a “gamechanger.”

“Not only have we been able to identify individuals who should not have voted in the last election, we have also been able to confirm naturalization of dozens more,” she stated earlier this month.

The announcement follows after Governor Greg Abbott’s (R-Texas) office stated that over 6,500 potential non-citizens were removed from Texas’ voter rolls.

Out of the 6,500 individuals removed, 1,930 of them had a voter history.

