Texas AG Ken Paxton and Sen. Angela Paxton announce divorce, citing ‘Biblical grounds’

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:57 PM – Thursday, July 10, 2025

Texas GOP Senator Angela Paxton announced on Thursday that she has filed for divorce from her husband, Texas Attorney General (AG) Ken Paxton.

“Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds. I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage. I move forward with complete confidence that God is always working everything together for the good of those who love Him and who are called according to His purpose,” she posted on X.

In her divorce petition, Angela cited her 62-year-old husband’s act of adultery (cheating) as the “grounds for divorce.” The filing, obtained by The Texas Tribune, notes that the couple ceased cohabitating “on or about June 1, 2024.”

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Ken attributed the couple’s decision to “start a new chapter” to the “pressures of countless political attacks and public scrutiny.”

Since Angela referenced “Biblical grounds,” she is seemingly referencing how the Bible provides grounds for divorce in cases of adultery — in addition to the commandment “Thou shall not commit adultery.” Jesus’ teachings indicate that a spouse can divorce and remarry without committing further adultery if the grounds are sexual immorality.

She was first elected in 2019 to represent the North Texas Senate district previously held by her husband before his election to statewide office. She secured reelection to another four-year term in November.

The attorney general, who has served in the role for nearly a decade, is currently challenging GOP Senator John Cornyn in next year’s Republican primary.

Ken had built a reputation for aggressively challenging the Biden administration through litigation, a record rivaled only by other controversies that have arisen during his tenure.

He was previously pushed to impeachment primarily over allegations of abuse of office, bribery, and misuse of public funds. However, some supporters of his have argued that Paxton’s toughness on fighting Biden policies resulted in the impeachment proceedings — facilitated by the Texas House of Representatives in 2023.

The impeachment had centered on allegations that the attorney general used his office to benefit Austin real estate developer Nate Paul, as well as claims of an extramarital affair with a former Senate aide. Investigators reported that the affair briefly ended in 2019 after Angela Paxton became aware of it, but resumed in 2020. The woman allegedly involved was subpoenaed to testify before the Senate — and although she initially appeared at the Capitol, she ultimately departed without offering any testimony.

Nonetheless, Ken was ultimately acquitted by the Senate following a nearly two-week trial. At the time, Angela had “attended her husband’s trial but was not allowed to vote on any issues or participate on deliberations over whether to convict or acquit,” according to The Texas Tribune.

The Texas attorney general has, thus far, remained politically resilient, securing reelection twice despite ongoing controversies. However, the recent divorce filing could undermine his U.S. Senate bid by reinforcing Senator Cornyn’s criticisms of his “ethical lapses.”

The recent development may also hinder Ken’s efforts to secure an endorsement from President Donald Trump — an influential seal of approval that would likely bolster his electoral prospects. According to Punchbowl News, Trump discussed the race on Wednesday evening with Senate Majority Leader John Thune and key strategists from the GOP’s leading super PAC.

