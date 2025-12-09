(L) Governor Greg Abbott looks on from the sidelines during the third quarter of a game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) / (Background) A chair with a shirt and hat honoring the late Charlie Kirk is seen on stage during a Turning Point USA event. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins

5:04 PM – Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, alongside Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Turning Point USA (TPUSA) Director Josh Thifault, held a press conference on Monday to launch a statewide partnership aimed at establishing TPUSA “Club America” chapters in every public high school in Texas.

Club America TPUSA chapters are conservative youth clubs focused on promoting freedom, faith, and constitutional principles.

During the governor’s announcement, Abbott also put Texas schools on notice, declaring that any attempt to block TPUSA youth chapters would trigger state intervention.

“Let me be clear: Any school that stands in the way of a Club America program in their school should be reported immediately to the Texas Education Agency,” Abbott stated. “An investigation will be opened, and disciplinary action will be taken if necessary.”

TPUSA is the organization that late conservative activist Charlie Kirk co-founded before being assassinated at a free speech campus event at Utah Valley University in September. TPUSA names its high school chapters “Club America,” as they promote constitutional, American values and register students to vote — hosting a notable conservative speaker once a semester.

Kirk’s death sparked a surge in interest in TPUSA.

Meanwhile, Abbott, Patrick, and Thifault announced the news on Monday at the gubernatorial mansion in Austin, describing the initiative as a statewide expansion of conservative civic engagement for teens. According to TPUSA officials, Monday’s announcement came after receiving 54,000 inquiries about starting new chapters just days after Kirk’s horrific assassination.

This push is likely a response from supporters who believe state public schools have become hostile environments, even liberal and leftist indoctrination grounds, for impressionable students who are still forming their identities and political beliefs as they transition into young adulthood.

Certain Club America chapters have also argued that there is evidence of a surge in youth attendance at faith-based organizations as well, wanting to take advantage of the shift.

On the other hand, more “progressive” students and parents have fiercely opposed TPUSA chapters, branding the organization as racist, homophobic, sexist, and a promoter of hate speech — and vowing to block Governor Abbott’s initiative by any means necessary.

In the wake of Kirk’s fatal shooting, Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath, backed by Abbott, publicly condemned Texas teachers whose social-media posts mocked Kirk’s death or appeared to endorse violence toward conservatives — with Texas officials launching an aggressive response to social media posts by public school teachers and staff.

Morath sent a letter to school superintendents condemning the “reprehensible and inappropriate” anti-Kirk content. He distinguished between “comments made in poor taste” and those that “call for or incite further violence,” vowing to refer the latter to the Texas Education Agency’s (TEA) investigative unit.

Morath reminded that such posts violated the Texas Educators’ Code of Ethics and promised recommendations for license suspensions to the State Board for Educator Certification.

Abbott later amplified this on social media, stating that over 100 teachers had posted statements that “called for or incited violence,” and directing the TEA to investigate. By late September, the TEA was probing around 350 complaints, with some districts already disciplining staff.

There are currently more than 500 Texas schools with Club America Chapters.

