Texas: 35 Union Pacific train cars derail in Palo Pinto County

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:50 PM – Tuesday, August 12, 2025

A train with 35 Union Pacific cars has derailed in Palo Pinto County near Gordon, Texas.

Officials have stated that the derailment occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, over a railroad bridge on Coalville Road, located north of State 183.

According to authorities, 35 train cars carrying hazardous materials are involved. However, none of them have displayed signs of leaking at the scene.

At this time, there are no evacuations in place or injuries reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

