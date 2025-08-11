Texas: 3 killed, suspect in custody following shooting at Target

3 people have died after a gunman opened fire in the parking lot of a Target store on August 11, 2025, in Austin, Texas. The suspect has been arrested after being found by police in South Austin. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

4:51 PM – Monday, August 11, 2025

A suspect has now been detained after three people were fatally shot outside a Target store in Austin, Texas, according to police.

The identities of the three victims and the suspect have not yet been released to the press. However, the shooter was described by police as a “32-year-old male” with a “history of mental health issues.”

On Monday, at 2:15 p.m. local time, Austin police received a call regarding shots being fired at a Target on Research Boulevard.

The 32-year-old suspect reportedly sparked chaos in the Target parking lot before stealing a vehicle — fatally shooting its owner in the process — and fleeing the scene. His escape unraveled when he crashed the stolen car, only to brazenly steal another from a nearby dealership.

Police found the shooter in South Austin, where officers used a Taser to subdue him, according to Police Chief Lisa Davis.

The three victims were all found in the parking lot. Two died at the scene of the crime, while one passed away after being transported to a hospital, she added.

“This is a very sad day for Austin. This is a very sad day for us all,” Davis said. “My condolences go out to the families.”

The Target location made the following statement regarding the tragedy, expressing their sorrow for the victims and their families, and saying they are cooperating with local law enforcement as they investigate:

“We are devastated by the violence that occurred today at our store in Austin, Texas. Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, our team in Austin and all those impacted by this tragedy. We are working with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation and are grateful to the first responders who acted quickly at the scene. In the days ahead, we will continue partnering with law enforcement and will be providing support resources, including grief counseling, to our team.”

The police investigation is currently ongoing. Check back for updates.

