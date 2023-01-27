Terror attack in Israel

Israeli emergency service personnel transport casualties at the site of a reported attack in a settler neighbourhood of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, on January 27, 2023. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 12:34 PM PT – Friday, January 26, 2023

At least seven people and the attacker were shot and killed during a shooting in Jerusalem and ten more were injured on Friday night.

The shooting took place at a synagogue according to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency services responded to calls on Friday night in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood, where the shooting took place.

The shooter had been neutralized. Several of the people who were injured were transported to the hospital and are reportedly in critical condition.

According to authorities, the terrorist had arrived by car to the synagogue with a handgun in the northern part of East Jerusalem. He had first shot an elderly woman in the street, then a motorcycle rider after a brief encounter.

He then made his way to the synagogue and opened fire.

After opening fire, the shooter had fled, making his way towards Beit Hanina, a Palestinian neighborhood. He encountered police officers while fleeing and was shot and killed after he had opened fire on them.

Medical services said that five victims had been declared dead at the scene, with two of the wounded victims later succumbing to their injuries.

Local residents were critical and angry with police saying that it took approximately 20 minutes for them to arrive on scene. However, police say that they had arrived within five minutes and managed to neutralize the terrorist.

The attack happened after Thursday night saw missiles fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel after a raid led by Israel Defense Forces was conducted at the northern part of the West Bank in the city of Jenin against a Palestinian Islamic Jihad cell.

Israel had also conducted targeted air strikes into Hamas controlled areas where missiles are constructed on Friday morning.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to hold an assessment with security officials after the attack.