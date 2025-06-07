Tennis star Coco Gauff wins women’s French Open final, first American to do so since 2015 

Coco Gauff of United States with the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen trophy after her victory over Aryna Sabalenka in the Women’s Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros on June 07, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

12:45 PM – Saturday, June 7, 2025

Tennis star Coco Gauff has won the women’s French Open final, becoming the first American to do so in a decade.

On Saturday, Gauff defeated Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4. Gauff is the first American woman to win the title since Serena Williams did in 2015

The over two hour game began with Sabalenka leading 4-1 after the first set.

Gauff gained control in the second set taking a 4-1 lead of her own. Sabalenka won the following game, but the young American won the set, 6-2. Gauff controlled the pace again in the third set, winning on the second match point.

Saturday’s victory was Gauff’s first at Roland Garros and her second Grand Slam title. She won the US Open in 2023, defeating Sabalenka in three sets.

“The crowd really helped me today. You guys were cheering for me so hard, and I don’t know what I did to deserve so much love from the French crowd,” she said. “But I appreciate you, guys.”

