Tenn. Manhunt: Suspect sought in quadruple murder after victims’ abandoned infant found sitting in car seat on lawn

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:48 AM – Friday, August 1, 2025

A manhunt is currently underway in Tennessee for a suspect accused of a quadruple homicide, following the discovery of a 7-month-old infant who was abandoned in a car seat that was found on the front lawn of a residence, according to police.

According to the Dyer County Police Department, a manhunt is underway for 28-year-old Austin Robert Drummond, who allegedly killed James M. Wilson, 21, Adrianna Williams, 20, Cortney Rose, 38, and Braydon Williams, 15 — all found dead on Tuesday.

Danny Goodman Jr., the attorney general for the 29th Judicial District of Tennessee, told “Fox & Friends” that the four victims were family members of Drummond’s current girlfriend. Rose and Adrianna are half-sisters, and Williams’ siblings are her nephew and niece.

The manhunt follows after the discovery of an infant, still alive, who was found sitting in a car seat that was placed on the lawn of a house. A local witness had noticed the youngster and immediately called 9-1-1.

“The call came in on [Tuesday] about the baby being dropped on the side of the road,” Goodman said. “Once that call came in, then obviously the first thing we started to do was look for the parents of the child.”

Authorities posted a photo of the baby on Facebook soon after, asking locals to identify the child, which then led them to the parents’ identities and ultimately, to the bodies of all four victims. The 7-month-old is biologically related to the victims.

Goodman told the outlet that the suspect had previously been convicted of armed robbery at the age of 17. However, he also noted that despite facing pending attempted murder charges related to incidents during his incarceration, the suspect was still released from prison.

“We have strong evidence that we know this is the person who was at the scene,” Goodman said.

Drummond is accused of first-degree murder, kidnapping, four counts of a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Local officials have requested that the public keep an eye out for Drummond, who is considered “armed and dangerous.” He is described as being “5 feet, 10 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes, and a goatee.” He is also believed to be driving a “2016 Audi A3 with the Tennessee license plate RI 01896” with damage to the driver side.

Police are offering a $15,000 reward to anyone who gives them more information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information about Drummond’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Dyer County Police Department by calling (731)-285-2802 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

