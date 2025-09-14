Teacher suspended for allegedly showing 5th and 6th graders Charlie Kirk’s assassination video ‘numerous times,’ justifying murder

Candles and flowers are seen near a portrait of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at a makeshift memorial during a candlelight vigil at Memorial Park in Provo, Utah, on September 12, 2025, after he was shot during a public event at Utah Valley University. (MELISSA MAJCHRZAK/AFP via Getty Images)

4:13 PM – Sunday, September 14, 2025

A public school teacher was suspended for allegedly showing the graphic video of Charlie Kirk’s assassination to students as young as 10 years old.

Jennifer Koptie, the principal of Corvette Junior Public School in Toronto, sent out a letter to parents on Friday notifying them that students in a 5th and 6th-grade class were “shown a portion of a violent video,” referencing Kirk’s assassination, which took place last Wednesday at Utah Valley University.

A spokesperson for the Toronto District School Board confirmed that the video shown was in relation to Kirk’s death.

“Several students from his class went home and complained to their parents, traumatized at witnessing the on-camera death, which they were forced to witness numerous times over,” a source told the Toronto Sun.

The teacher also explained to the students that Kirk deserved to be killed for his beliefs while giving a speech about transgender people and anti-fascism, according to the New York Post.

“While playing this video repeatedly, he gave a speech to his students regarding anti-fascism, anti-trans, and how Charlie Kirk deserved for this to occur,” the source added.

Kopite revealed that the individual has since been suspended and was not the students’ homeroom teacher, but instead was a staff member supervising the class.

“While an investigation must still be conducted to learn all of the details, the report of this incident is extremely troubling and completely unacceptable,” she wrote. “We recognize the seriousness of this matter and have taken immediate steps to follow all appropriate policies and procedures.”

“The teacher has been relieved of all teaching responsibilities pending the outcome of the investigation and will not be at the school,” Koptie’s letter read, going on to proclaim that children traumatized by the video will be provided assistance.

“I will be visiting the class along with a member of our Social Work team to check in with students and provide support,” the letter concluded.

Kirk, a prominent conservative activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed by a high-powered bolt-action rifle, allegedly carried out by Tyler Robinson, an individual who was “deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology,” according to Utah Governor Spencer Cox.

