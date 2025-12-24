Taylor Swift’s $1M donation to Feeding America sparks gratitude and hope: ‘Just in time for Christmas’

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins

9:45 AM – Wednesday, December 24, 2025

Popstar Taylor Swift has donated $1 million to Feeding America, just in time for Christmas.

On Tuesday, Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot thanked Swift for her donation, noting the organization was “incredibly grateful” for the gift.

“This holiday season, [Swift’s] continued support is a powerful reminder of what is possible when we unite to end hunger,” Babineaux-Fontenot said in a post to X. “When we join together alongside people facing hunger, we can make sure families have a full table this holiday season and beyond.”

The social media post paid homage to the singer’s new album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” with a glitzy orange background and bright decor.

Swift’s donation comes after families lost access to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for over a month during the 43-day government shutdown.

About 14% of U.S. households reported food insecurity between January and October 2025, according to a Purdue University study. Babineaux-Fonenot reported that Feeding America has seen more demand than it can keep up with.

"Unfortunately, the lines are longer than the food that is available," she said. This isn't Swift's first major act of philanthropy. In February 2024, she donated $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the local radio DJ killed in the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade. She also gave $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief efforts in December 2023.

