Target appears to replace LGBTQ ‘Pride’ section with USA-themed apparel, sparking backlash from liberals and leftists

Target’s merchandising strategy has gone viral since early June, following a notable shift from its typical Pride Month (June) displays to a focus on all American-themed apparel.

However, the unsuspected shift has now sparked significant backlash among liberal and leftist consumers.

Target previously revealed in January that it would take steps to eliminate its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in alignment with President Donald Trump’s executive order — disbanding all federal DEI initiatives.

“Many years of data, insights, listening and learning have been shaping this next chapter in our strategy. And as a retailer that serves millions of consumers every day, we understand the importance of staying in step with the evolving external landscape, now and in the future,” stated Kiera Fernandez, Target’s chief community impact and equity officer.

As Pride Month begins, many left-leaning shoppers have voiced disappointment over Target’s newly introduced “USA Section,” which appears to have taken the place of the prominent LGBTQ-themed displays and branded apparel typically featured during June.

Nonetheless, Target does still have a Pride collection, though it is noticeably smaller and much less emphasized in Target’s marketing than in previous years.

In response to the ongoing lefty backlash, conservative social media users soon responded to the video posted to X, with one user quipping back: “White Liberal women being pissed means we’re on the right path. They started it and it ends with them too. Karen is flipping out on the inside! MORE PLEASE!”

“How will she ‘trans’ her son into a daughter if she can’t get ‘pride’ stuff at Target?!???” another user responded.

“She needs to move too! They don’t get how easy it is here! Go live in a foreign country and see how long it takes for her to return. Just ask rosie odonnel,” a third user added.

