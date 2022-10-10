Taiwan Pres. Tsai: War with China is not an option

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at a navy base while inspecting military troops on Penghu islands on August 30, 2022. (Photo by Sam Yeh / AFP) (Photo by SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images)

October 10, 2022

The government of Taiwan is urging China to not use military force against the Island.

During a speech on Taiwan’s National Day on Monday, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said that a potential military conflict with China is not an option. She said that it would only hurt mutual relations.

This comes amid speculation that China may use its military to enforce the One China Policy. The policy would effectively end Taiwan’s de-facto independence.

The President also touted the country’s increased military spending.

“Over the past few years, we have stepped up defense reform and increased our defense budget each year,” Ing-wen said. “Taiwan will take responsibility for our self-defense, that we will not leave anything to fate, and we will work with our allies to jointly maintain security and stability in the region.”

She also claimed that Beijing’s military activities in the Indo-Pacific region undermine peace and stability.