Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa arrives in Washington for landmark Trump Meeting

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa arrives for a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York City on September 22, 2025. (BING GUAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:13 AM – Sunday, November 9, 2025

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa arrived in the United States on Saturday for his first official visit, becoming the first Syrian president to visit Washington, D.C., since the nation’s independence in 1946.

Sharaa’s group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), overthrew former Syrian President Bashar Assad last December after 13 years of civil war.

Sharaa, a former al-Qaida terrorist, has moderated his image in an attempt to normalize relations with the international community, prompting the Trump administration to remove Sharaa and HTS from the foreign terrorist organization blacklist.

President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Sharaa on Monday. The two leaders will likely discuss the remaining ISIS members in Syria, as the Trump administration seeks to stabilize the new Syrian regime and the Middle East as a whole.

Just prior to Sharaa’s arrival in the United States, Syrian authorities revealed that 71 suspected ISIS terrorists were arrested, along with weapons and explosives.

Sharaa is also expected to push for the removal of the remaining sanctions imposed on Syria stemming from the human rights abuses of the Assad regime.

President Trump explained that he previously removed certain sanctions on Syria “to give them a fighting shot, and I think [Sharaa’s] doing a very good job so far.”

“It’s a tough neighborhood and he’s a tough guy, but I got along with him very well, and a lot of progress has been made with Syria,” Trump added.

Under Sharaa’s new regime, the Syrian government has been working with the United States to find missing Americans and eliminate any remaining chemical weapons stemming from the Assad regime.

“These actions are being taken in recognition of the progress demonstrated by the Syrian leadership after the departure of Bashar al-Assad and more than 50 years of repression under the Assad regime,” stated U.S. State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott.

