Swalwell: Democrats will target private citizens who work with Trump admin

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:05 PM – Monday, September 29, 2025

California Democrat Representative Eric Swalwell told CNN News Central co-host Kate Bolduan on Monday that House Democrats plan to scrutinize private citizens working with the Trump administration, following the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey.

A federal grand jury indicted Comey on Thursday on charges of lying to Congress and obstruction related to a testimony he gave during a September 2020 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

Meanwhile, Swalwell has since expressed confidence that Democrats will regain control of the House in the 2026 midterm elections.

“Well, first, we’re making it clear that we’re going into the majority a year from now,” Swalwell said. “We have every intention to do that, and so we will bring oversight, accountability, we will subpoena the Department of Justice, but also private actors who have done these drug deals with the administration, college campuses, entertainment companies, law firms and so accountability is coming.” “And so, one, it’s all coming out, two, I hope that deters people from doing more of these deals, these one-offs with the president,” he continued. “One other point, though, on Comey, Kate, this happened when Donald Trump was president. So if you’re trying to tell me this is not politically motivated, the statement that they’re referring to where he allegedly lied, Donald Trump was president, so why didn’t you indict him then? The fact that he’s indicting him now just makes it look even more politically motivated, and so I’m pretty confident that this will either be dismissed or Mr. Comey will be acquitted by a jury of his peers.” Advertisement

Swalwell’s remarks come as President Donald Trump has secured a series of high-profile legal victories.

CBS agreed to settle a $10 billion lawsuit filed by Trump over the editing of an October 2024 interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris, his opponent in the 2024 election. ABC also paid Trump $15 million to resolve a defamation suit stemming from remarks made by This Week host George Stephanopoulos during a contentious March 10, 2024, appearance by Representative Nancy Mace (R-S.C.).

