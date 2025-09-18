Suspect who shot 5 Pennsylvania police officers, killing 3, identified

Police lights. (AP PHOTO)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

3:00 PM – Thursday, September 18, 2025

Police have identified the suspect in the Pennsylvania shooting that killed three police officers and wounded two others.

On Wednesday evening, five law enforcement officers were shot while serving a warrant on a farm in North Codorus Township, York County, Pennsylvania, about 115 miles west of Philadelphia. Three officers were killed, while two were hospitalized. They are in stable but critical condition at York Hospital.

The response to the shooting included medevac helicopters and approximately 30 police vehicles securing the perimeter of the scene. Though it was initially reported that the “crazed gunman” turned the weapon on himself, state officials later revealed at a press conference that another officer had shot and killed him. He had been sought on stalking, loitering and criminal trespassing.

The killer was named as 24-year-old Matthew James Ruth. The three slain officers were named by York County District Attorney Tim Barker as Mark Baker, Cody Becker and Isaiah Emenheiser.

“In terms of legal aspects. One of the things that I want to make clear of right now, although it would be crystal clear and obvious to any human being on the planet, but just to make sure that this is articulated legally,” Barker said. “All actions by law enforcement were justified. They weren’t only justified, but they were necessary.”

Community members of the rural area responded by holding up American flags and saluting as police and emergency vehicles formed a procession to the coroner’s office.

