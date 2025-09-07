Suspect shot dead in Brooklyn after slashing female NYPD officer’s face with butcher knife at police precinct

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:29 AM – Sunday, September 7, 2025

A man was fatally shot in Brooklyn after he attacked a female NYPD officer, slashing her in the face with a butcher knife, according to authorities.

The attack occurred at roughly 5:30 a.m. on Sunday after a man attempted to enter the 73rd Precinct in Brownsville through an employee entrance.

The female NYPD officer reportedly told the man to go through the front door, which is when “He then took out a large butcher knife and began attacking the officer,” ultimately slashing her in the face, according to NYPD Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera.

New York City Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry told the New York Post that the female officer was able to block the man’s attack with her arm, although she still suffered a cut to the top of her head and her left ear.

Law enforcement sources told The New York Post that the man seemingly attempted to slice the female officer’s throat in the surprise stabbing.

Another officer attempted to tase the man as he fled the precinct, leading to a short chase. The suspect eventually charged at officers, still brandishing the knife, two blocks away outside of a housing project on Saratoga Avenue.

The man was subsequently shot several times by officers and was taken to the nearby Brookdale Hospital in Brooklyn, where he died on arrival.

“She did a tremendous job here tonight,” Hendry continued. “She could have been killed here. This knife was coming right for her, but she was able to block off. She used incredible skill, and thank God she was able to do that, and she was able to save many lives out here on the street because we don’t know what he was capable of doing.”

“She knew that her goal was to get this individual off the streets,” he added. “She knew that he was a danger to the people in this neighborhood, and she didn’t care that she was injured at that point. She wanted to stop the threat, and that’s what she did. She made chase along with other police officers.”

Additionally, Rivera also praised the officers for their heroic actions in neutralizing the suspect’s ability to inflict violence on the community, while expressing concern for his brazen attack at a police precinct.

“This incident certainly could have turned out very differently,” he continued. “Every day, our officers put on these uniforms, they encounter dangerous situations out in the street. But it’s another kind of danger when someone comes directly into a precinct armed with a knife and attacks our officers.”

Rivera added that the injured officer was being treated for her wounds at a local hospital and hoped that she would be released soon.

The shooting is currently being investigated by the NYPD Force Investigation Division.

