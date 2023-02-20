Suspect in custody in Bacchus parade shooting

Police officers work at the scene of a shooting that occured during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, February 19, 2023. – New Orleans Deputy Police Chief Hans Ganthier said five people were shot, including a young girl, all of whom were taken to the hospital. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

UPDATED 2:20 PM PT – Monday, February 20, 2023

A suspect is now in custody after a shooting that left one person dead and four others, including a 4-year-old girl, injured on Sunday night at Bacchus Mardi Gras parade.

This comes as a shooting had occurred near the St. Charles Avenue Carnival parade route in New Orleans on Sunday. Eyewitnesses reported that at least a dozen shots were fired at the same time as people were scrambling to get out of the way.

NOPD Deputy Chief Hans Ganthier made a statement.

“We don’t know what happened prior to that, but we did hear gunshots and our officers responded as well as other agencies very quickly. And we were able to find two weapons on scene and also apprehend what we believe to be the shooter,” Ganthier said.

The individual in custody is named as 21-year-old Mansour Mbodj, who was arrested for illegally carrying a weapon.

The New Orleans Police held a news conference on Monday where Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork, revealed the victims. According to the official, the deceased victim is a teenage boy between the ages of 15 and 18, and the four other victims are an 18-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman and 24-year-old woman. Sources say that all four surviving victims were treated at hospitals and have since been released.

“We can’t say who fired a weapon, who was involved in the shooting at this time,” Woodfork said, adding the shooting is under investigation by homicide detectives. “We have to wait til we get our ballistics results back to really be sure what guns were fired and then who may have been doing the shooting.”

On Monday afternoon, a second-degree murder warrant was obtained for Mbodj.

It was determined by authorities that the shooting was an “isolated incident.”