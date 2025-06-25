Suspect arrested in connection to Palm Springs IVF clinic bombing dies in federal custody

Debris is seen outside a damaged American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic after a bomb blast outside the building in Palm Springs, California, on May 17, 2025. (Photo by GABRIEL OSORIO/AFP via Getty Images) | Daniel Park (Photo via: FBI)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:50 AM – Wednesday, June 25, 2025

A man who was formerly indicted in connection with the deadly car bombing outside a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, has been discovered dead. He was still in federal custody at the time.

According to a statement from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Daniel Park, 32, was discovered unresponsive at approximately 7:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday by staff at the administrative security facility.

The statement noted that employees immediately began life-saving measures and called emergency medical services. Park was then transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, the suspected perpetrator who died in the explosion, was already previously identified by the FBI as the alleged bomber.

Park was arrested on June 3rd at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport in connection with the attack as well. Federal authorities stated that Park is accused of supplying substantial quantities of chemical precursors to Bartkus for the sole purpose of manufacturing explosives.

During the execution of a search warrant at Park’s residence in Seattle, investigators discovered documentation outlining an explosive formula bearing striking similarities to that used in the Oklahoma City bombing.

Federal authorities say that Park delivered “180 pounds of ammonium nitrate” to Bartkus, who bombed the clinic and died in the explosion.

Following the bombing attack, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli described the chemical molecule as an explosive precursor that can be utilized to construct homemade explosives.

Park had also traveled to Twentynine Palms, California, earlier this year in order to undertake bomb-making tests with Bartkus, authorities continued. According to the FBI’s assistant director in charge, the two first met online through forums dedicated to the “anti-natalist movement,” bonding over a “shared belief that people shouldn’t exist” or be born — as children “cannot give consent” to be born.

Bartkus purposely targeted the fertility clinic as an act of domestic terrorism, and he even attempted to webcast the explosion — though the webcast plan failed. A webcast is a type of online broadcast that delivers content like video or audio over the internet. It’s similar to traditional radio or TV broadcasting, but uses the internet for distribution.

The explosion obliterated the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic in Palm Springs and caused extensive damage to adjacent businesses, with business owners reporting shattered windows along the palm-lined boulevard.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi described the bombing as “a particularly cruel, disgusting crime that strikes at the very heart of our shared humanity.”

