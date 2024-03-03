Suspect Arrested In Abduction Of 12-Year-Old Girl, Found Safe After 8 Days

(Photo via; Huston Police)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

9:33 AM – Sunday, March 3, 2024

Texas police have arrested a man in connection to the abduction of a 12-year-old girl who was missing for eight days before she was found safely.

Following his attempt to elude police on Friday, Houston resident Sirterryon Preston, 27, was charged with evading authorities, the Columbus Police Department announced on social media on Saturday.

The girl was last seen entering a pickup truck in the city on February 22nd, the Houston Police Department released an alert informing the public about her whereabouts, according to news reports.

At approximately 12:40 p.m. on Friday, the authorities discovered that the 12-year-old girl under investigation for an Amber Alert was located in Columbus, approximately 94 miles west of Houston.

After the girl’s identity was identified, authorities said she was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston for assessment.

According to Columbus police, Preston is being held in the Colorado County jail while the FBI conducts an investigation.

Additional charges may be brought against him.

