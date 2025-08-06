‘Superman’ actor Dean Cain announces he has joined ICE to ‘save America’

(L) Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con – American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. – Image courtesy of gettyimages.com / (R) An ICE agent monitors hundreds of asylum seekers being processed. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

6:40 PM – Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Dean Cain, the star of the series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” which aired from 1993 to 1997, has revealed his decision to join U.S. Immigration and Customs (ICE).

In a video posted on social media, Cain said: “For those who don’t know, I am a sworn law enforcement officer, as well as being a filmmaker, and I felt it was important to join with out first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it. So, I joined up.”

The actor also extended the invitation to join ICE to his viewers, referencing the benefits that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) introduced recently as a new recruitment strategy, including a $50,000 signing bonus and student loan repayment. The goal is to recruit 10,000 new officers.

Advertisement

“Since President Trump took office ICE has arrested hundreds of thousands of criminals,” Cain touted, “including terrorists, rapists, murderers, pedophiles, MS-13 gang members, drug traffickers, you name it.”

Cain’s video coincides with the DHS’s announcement that they have lifted the upper age restriction for their officers, which was previously capped at 40-years-old. At 59 years of age, Cain would not have been able to join the force — until now.

“If you want to help save America, ICE is arresting the worst of the worst and removing them from America’s streets,” Cain said, mirroring the title of a news release from the DHS that read, “Join ICE Law Enforcement to Help Remove Worst of the Worst from U.S.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!