Study discovers three times higher chance of myocarditis in Moderna vaccines than Pfizer

This photo shows a vial of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, Bivalent, at AltaMed Medical clinic in Los Angeles, California, on October 6, 2022. (Photo by RINGO CHIU / AFP) (Photo by RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:19 PM PT – Monday, November 14, 2022

A study has revealed that people aged between 18-39, who have had the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, have suffered from more cases of myocarditis than compared to those who have received the Pfizer vaccine.

The recent study released by the American College of Cardiology pointed out that the increased cases of myocarditis was mainly found in those who received the vaccines BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273.

Myocarditis is the inflammation of the heart muscle. Symptoms include chest pain and fever.

Dr. Simone Gold mentioned that manufacturers, such as Pfizer and Moderna, need to be held accountable for their actions.

“We were censored for exposing the dangers of these experimental biological agents,” Gold said. “Now, even the creators of the “vaccines” are forced to recognize the truth.”

Moderna spokesman, Luke Mircea-Willats, responded to the accusations by stating that the vaccines are safe.

“mRNA-1273 has been administered to hundreds of millions of people worldwide and has been shown to be effective against both the original strain of the virus and its major variants,” Mircea-Willats said.

Despite detailing the relationship between myocarditis and the Moderna vaccines, medical experts indicate that they are only ‘casually linked’ and not directly related.