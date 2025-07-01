Steve Bannon slams Musk for proposing creation of third political party, opposing the ‘One Big, Beautiful Bill’

(L) Elon Musk listens as US President-elect Donald Trump speaks. (Allison Robbert-Pool/Getty Images) / (R) Steve Bannon, Chief Strategist to the 45th President; Founder and Host of Bannon’s WarRoom speaks on stage during The Semafor 2025 World Economy Summit. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for Semafor)

2:25 PM – Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Steve Bannon, a former senior advisor to President Donald Trump, slammed Elon Musk for his ongoing criticism of Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” and proposing the creation of a third political party.

Although he no longer works for the 47th president, Bannon continues to exert influence through his “War Room” podcast and public commentary.

Meanwhile, Musk has been highly critical of the “Big, Beautiful Bill,” citing the debt ceiling increase of $5 trillion dollars.

However, others have argued that Musk, who partly owns Tesla and is the largest shareholder, is only frustrated that the electric vehicle (EV) mandate was not included in the bill, even though Trump has long warned that he opposed that particular initiative.

Besides Musk, the largest shareholders in Tesla include institutional investors like Vanguard and BlackRock.

Nonetheless, Musk continued to slam Trump over his “One Big, Beautiful Bill.”

“It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!! Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people,” Musk wrote on Monday.

Musk went on to threaten primary challenges against “Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history.”

“They will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth,” Musk threatened.

He has also vowed to create a “new” political party, “The America Party,” if Trump’s legislation passes, adding: “Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE.”

In addition, the SpaceX CEO shared a chart detailing the consistent increase in national debt facilitated by both Democrat and GOP presidents, while adding the caption: “They just pretend to be two parties. It’s just one uniparty in reality.”

Former senior Trump advisor Steve Bannon quickly slammed Musk for turning on Trump in a recent episode of his “War Room” podcast.

“Elon Musk is out and, it’s not that I told you this was going to happen, but he’s out lighting up the president and lighting up MAGA and claiming it’s time for a third party,” Bannon declared. “And that this is, he calls it, I think, in all his maturity, the ‘Porky Pig Bill.’ He’s going on about the spending. Hammering it, hammering it,” he continued. “This was the guy that told the president he was going to cut two trillion dollars of waste, fraud and abuse, but then he backed it off to one trillion,” Bannon added. “I don’t know, folks, I know some of you fanboys said we got $160 billion, but we haven’t seen the $160 billion. What we do have is a $9 billion recession, and all of that is programmatic.”

