Stephen Miller accuses India of financing Russia’s war in Ukraine

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an informal meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, on July 8, 2024. (SERGEI BOBYLYOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:13 PM – Sunday, August 3, 2025

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller accused India of effectively funding Russia’s war in Ukraine by continuing to purchase Russian oil, despite U.S. tariffs imposed in response.

“What [Trump] said very clearly is that it is not acceptable for India to continue financing this war by purchasing the oil from Russia,” Miller stated.

“People will be shocked to learn that India is basically tied with China in purchasing Russian oil. That’s an astonishing fact,” he added in a Sunday Fox News appearance. Advertisement

Miller’s comments were in reference to a series of Truth Social posts President Donald Trump made at the end of July, arguing that India has “always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE — ALL THINGS NOT GOOD!”

President Trump went on to reveal that India will subsequently pay a 25% tariff, “plus a penalty” for their purchases of Russian energy and military equipment, which went into effect at the beginning of August.

President Trump followed up his initial post, adding: “I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their Tariffs are too high, among the highest in the World. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let’s keep it that way.”

Despite Trump imposing additional tariffs on India, Indian government sources revealed that the nation has no plans to divert its purchases of Russian oil, according to a Reuters report.

President Trump also revealed that he is considering imposing 100% tariffs on nations that continue to purchase Russian oil unless Moscow strikes a peace deal in Ukraine.

