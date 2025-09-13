Stephen King deleted post claiming Charlie Kirk supported ‘stoning gays to death’

Stephen King attends the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 06, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mathew Tsang/Getty Images)

Horror author Stephen King faced significant backlash for his reaction to the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

On Wednesday, the day of the fatal attack, Fox News host Jesse Watters wrote on X, “Charlie Kirk was not a ‘controversial’ of ‘polarizing’ man. Charlie was a PATRIOT.” The author of more than 60 novels responded, “He advocated stoning gays to death. Just sayin’.” Advertisement

Dave Rubin, of The Rubin Report, is among the conservatives who rebuked King’s statement, noting that he, as an openly gay man, was treated well by Kirk.

“Hey @StephenKing, you are more monstrous than any of the characters you ever came up with,” he wrote back. “Charlie was never anything but kind to me and my husband. We broke bread many times, and he never treated us with anything other than respect.” “He even came to our house not too long ago and plot twist, didn’t throw rocks at us,” he added. “Write about that sometime, you hack.”

Elon Musk, the owner of X, commented on Rubin’s post on the platform, “Why would Stephen King post something so blatantly false?” to which Rubin said, “Well, he is a fiction writer.”

Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) condemned the It author’s words online, suggesting that Kirk’s estate sue him.

“Please share if you agree that the estate of Charlie Kirk should sue Stephen King for defamation over this heinously false accusation,” Lee said on Thursday. “He crossed a line. It will prove costly.”

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) also wrote a response to King’s claim.

“You are a horrible, evil, twisted liar,” said the congressman. “No, he did not.” He added, “Why are you so dishonest & filled with hate?”

The next morning, on Friday, King took his initial post down and issued an apology in response to Cruz’s criticism.

“The horrible, evil, twisted liar apologizes,” the author wrote. “This is what I get for reading something on Twitter [without] fact-checking. Won’t happen again.”

King replied to several others on his profile, admitting his error and repeating that he had already apologized.

“I apologize for saying Charlie Kirk advocated stoning gays. What he actually demonstrated was how some people cherry-pick Biblical passages,” King wrote later on Friday.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) did not accept King’s retraction.

“Charlie Kirk brought open dialogue for gays in the Republican Party, you clearly are still talking out of your ass,” she shot back. “You should do yourself a favor and get off X and reflect about who you are as a person [because] what you said and did after he was murdered is a lot more horrifying than your books.

Senator Cruz again responded to King, however, saying that he appreciated his apology.

“All of us—on both sides of the aisle—should treat each other with respect & decency, even if we disagree on politics,” Cruz wrote. “Charlie did that every day, and I admired him for it.”

