State Department issues warning on travel to Italy, citing terrorism concerns

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:10 AM – Tuesday, May 27, 2025

The US State Department issued a Level 2 travel warning for Italy, citing terrorism concerns.

“There is risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity in Italy,” the advisory summary read.

Italy was the fifth most-visited nation in 2024, welcoming 65 million international travelers.

The State Department issues four levels of travel advisories: Level 1 advises “exercise normal precautions,” Level 2 recommends “exercise increased caution,” Level 3 suggests “reconsider travel,” and Level 4 warns “do not travel.”

The United Kingdom and France also share level 2 advisory warnings due to terrorism and civil unrest.

The State Department lists common terror targets such as: tourist spots, transportation centers, shopping malls and markets, local government buildings, hotels, clubs and restaurants, religious sites, parks, sporting and cultural events, schools, airports, and public areas.

The advisory adds that “terrorists may attack with little or not warning,” while suggesting that travelers enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) which provides U.S. citizens with updates and alerts from the U.S. Embassy, making it “easier to locate you in an emergency.”

The shift comes as a man plowed into a crowd of people in Liverpool, England, on Monday injuring 47 individuals including a serious injury to a child.

The Italian government has yet to comment on the increased travel advisory level.

