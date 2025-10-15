State Department: Foreign visa holders celebrating Charlie Kirk assassination ‘will be removed’

(Background) A sign for the U.S. Department of State is seen on the outside of the Harry S. Truman Federal Building on July 11, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) / (R-Top) Conservative activist Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point Action, speaks during a meeting on the campus of the University of Arizona in Tucson on October 17, 2024. (Photo by OLIVIER TOURON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

9:27 AM – Wednesday, October 15, 2025

The United States Department of State said that the U.S. “has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans,” regarding those who have celebrated conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Tuesday marked what would have been Kirk’s 32nd birthday, had he not been fatally shot in the neck at an event on the Utah Valley University campus last month. President Donald Trump honored his legacy on his birthday by posthumously awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. There was also a trend online of people ordering his favorite drink from Starbucks, a Mint Majesty tea with two honeys, to commemorate the day.

In addition, the State Department emphasized online that foreign citizens who publicly celebrate Kirk’s death are not welcome, taking to X to highlight the visa holders who have implicated themselves.

The Tuesday post read, “The State Department continues to identify visa holders who celebrated the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk. Here are just a few examples of aliens who are no longer welcome in the U.S.:” Advertisement “An Argentine national said that Kirk ‘devoted his entire life spreading racist, xenophobic, misogynistic rhetoric’ and deserves to burn in hell,” said the agency. “Visa revoked.”

In a lengthy thread, the department also included screen captures of some of the foreign nationals’ offensive social media posts, censoring their names for privacy reasons.

The Argentinian in question wrote, “If you have any empathy at all for people like this you can [go] head and remove yourself as my friend. I do not give a f*** about the death of a person who devoted his entire life [to] spreading racist, xenophobic, misogynistic rhetoric.”

The agency identified a South African citizen who called American conservatives “Neanderthals,” and called the event Kirk hosted a “racist rally” that “ended in attempted martyrdom.”

The event in question was the first stop of Turning Point USA’s “The American Comeback Tour,” where Kirk would travel to college campuses across the country and engage students in civil debates with an open microphone. His wife, Erika Kirk, assumed the role of CEO after his death, promising that the tour would continue and that additional tours would follow.

“A Mexican national said that Kirk ‘died being a racist, he died being a misogynist” and stated that “there are people who deserve to die. There are people who would make the world better off dead,’” the department continued. “Visa revoked.”

According to the State Department, a Brazilian visitor blamed Kirk for a “Nazi rally” and said that he “DIED TOO LATE.”

The agency also included an image of a German citizen’s post, which read, “When fascists die, democrats don’t complain.”

Finally, “A Paraguayan national charged that ‘Charlie Kirk was a son of a b**** and he died by his own rules,’” the department wrote. “Visa revoked.”

The State Department promised that the president and Secretary of State Marco Rubio “will defend our borders, our culture, and our citizens by enforcing our immigration laws.”

“Aliens who take advantage of America’s hospitality while celebrating the assassination of our citizens will be removed,” the agency concluded.

Immigration attorney Eric Lee, a co-founder of the Consular Accountability Project, posted on X hours after the State Department’s thread, “If your visa was denied or revoked due to Charlie Kirk-related speech, the Consular Accountability Project (@ConsularActProj) is interested in representing you pro bono.”

Last month, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said that “Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country.”

“I have been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalizing, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action,” he added. “Please feel free to bring such comments by foreigners to my attention so that the @StateDept can protect the American people.”

