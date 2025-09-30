Special Envoy Witkoff expresses hope for Gaza peace deal

U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff arrives before U.S. President Donald Trump, on August 8, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Chris Boyle

12:45 PM – Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Steve Witkoff, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, has expressed high hopes for President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan.

While speaking to reporters outside of the White House on Tuesday, Witkoff cited Trump’s determination and support from all parties.

The president hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their fourth meeting since January. The two men focused on the Trump’s 20-point plan.

The deal aims to release all 50 hostages, disarm Hamas and set up postwar governance with regional partners.

“I think that all the stake, all the stakeholders in this, the people who it matters to, they want to see it happen,” Witkoff said. “And the President believes it’s going to happen, and is dug in. And that’s what really gives me hope. He is, he gets to the finish line. I’ve never seen anyone, in all areas – and I’ve known him for a long time – who gets to the finish line better than President Trump.” Advertisement

President Trump has now given Hamas three or four days to respond. He warned of a “sad end” should they refuse the peace plan.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!