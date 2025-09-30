Special Envoy Witkoff expresses hope for Gaza peace deal

OAN Staff Chris Boyle
12:45 PM – Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Steve Witkoff, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, has expressed high hopes for President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan.
While speaking to reporters outside of the White House on Tuesday, Witkoff cited Trump’s determination and support from all parties.
The president hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their fourth meeting since January. The two men focused on the Trump’s 20-point plan.
The deal aims to release all 50 hostages, disarm Hamas and set up postwar governance with regional partners.
“I think that all the stake, all the stakeholders in this, the people who it matters to, they want to see it happen,” Witkoff said. “And the President believes it’s going to happen, and is dug in. And that’s what really gives me hope. He is, he gets to the finish line. I’ve never seen anyone, in all areas – and I’ve known him for a long time – who gets to the finish line better than President Trump.”Advertisement
President Trump has now given Hamas three or four days to respond. He warned of a “sad end” should they refuse the peace plan.
