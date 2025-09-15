Speaker Johnson to commemorate Charlie Kirk during vigil at Statuary Hall

(Middle) Conservative political activist Charlie Kirk. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) / (Background) Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol on February 06, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

3:06 PM – Monday, September 15, 2025

Speaker Mike Johnson is leading a vigil in memory of conservative activist and speaker Charlie Kirk in the U.S. Capitol on Monday — open to members of both parties.

The memorial is set for 6:15 p.m. EDT in Statuary Hall, just ahead of scheduled House votes.

Other time zones:

CDT (Central Daylight Time) – 5:15 PM

MDT (Mountain Daylight Time) – 4:15 PM

PDT (Pacific Daylight Time) – 3:15 PM

Johnson (R-La.) will deliver remarks and offer prayers — emphasizing steadfast faith — in the wake of Kirk’s assassination last Wednesday.

According to an advisory, the GOP speaker will be joined by House leadership and other members of Congress.

The vigil follows Johnson’s leadership of a silent moment of prayer on the House floor in the hours after Kirk’s shooting last week — a moment that erupted into a shouting match between Republicans and Democrats after Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) requested that the prayer be spoken aloud.

It also comes after a prayer vigil for Kirk held Sunday evening at the Kennedy Center, which featured remarks from Johnson, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, among others.

Meanwhile, other Republican lawmakers have called for official memorials to honor Kirk in the U.S. Capitol as well.

Notably, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) has spearheaded an initiative urging Johnson to commission a statue of Kirk in the Capitol. In a letter circulated to fellow members, Luna emphasized that a statue would serve as a reminder that political disagreement should never be met with violence.

She also highlighted Kirk’s significant influence and his personal support for her political career.

