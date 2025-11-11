Speaker Johnson calls House back to end shutdown as Jeffries urges Democrats to oppose deal

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol November 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Jeffries responded to a vote in the Senate late last night to fund the federal government that aims to end the longest shutdown in history, when the House of Representatives is expected to vote on the legislation tomorrow. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

6:06 PM – Tuesday, November 11, 2025

GOP Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has called all representatives back to Washington, D.C., as the House is set to return to session in hopes of passing a new funding bill that could put an end to the ongoing government shutdown.

Despite previously vocalizing his “hope” to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) has now seemingly shifted his stance by urging fellow Democrats to vote against the new funding bill — while continuing to pin the blame squarely on Republicans.

“House Democrats will strongly oppose any legislation that does not decisively address the Republican healthcare crisis,” Jeffries told CNN. “We want to reopen the government. We’ll continue to stand by our hardworking federal employees and civil servants,” the House Democratic leader added. “But we have a responsibility to make sure that we extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits so that tens of millions of Americans don’t experience dramatically-increased healthcare costs that’s going to prevent them from being able to see a doctor when they need one.”

With Republicans holding a narrow 219-215 majority in the House, party leaders can afford only two defections on the government funding bill before it risks failure — assuming full attendance and no unexpected absences.

The long-awaited floor vote is now scheduled for as early as 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, with GOP leadership expressing cautious optimism.

Advertisement

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!