SpaceX Starship explodes in Texas during flight test, Musk responds: ‘just a scratch’

(Background) Photo via: NASA Spaceflight imaging of SpaceX launch / (R) Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:54 PM – Thursday, June 19, 2025

A SpaceX Starship recently exploded during a test at SpaceX’s Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas.

On Wednesday night, SpaceX posted a statement to X, announcing that “the Starship preparing for the tenth flight test experienced a major anomaly while on a test stand at Starbase.”

“A safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout the operation and all personnel are safe and accounted for,” the company said. “Our Starbase team is actively working to safe the test site and the immediate surrounding area in conjunction with local officials. There are no hazards to residents in surrounding communities, and we ask that individuals do not attempt to approach the area while safing operations continue.” Advertisement

SpaceX is now collaborating with local authorities to secure the site. An investigation into the cause is ongoing, with initial signs pointing toward a pressure-vessel failure in the nose section.

Several livestreams of the Starbase even captured the explosion on camera.

“Whoa! Whoa! No,” a man can be heard saying once the explosion happened. “Oh, my God.”

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk later posted on X, shrugging off the incident.

“Just a scratch,” he said.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!