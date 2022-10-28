SpaceX launches 53 more Starlink satellites

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket streaks across the sky, as seen from Pasadena, after launching from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., carrying 53 Starlink satellites into orbit, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/John Antczak)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:25 PM PT – Friday, October 28, 2022

SpaceX has launched 53 more Starlink satellites.

According to the company, on Thursday the Falcon 9 rocket launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The satellites will orbit earth. The rocketr has returned to Earth. It landed on a vessel in the Pacific Ocean.

“As you can see,” a voiceover said. “Falcon 9 has successfully lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, carrying our Starlink payload out into space. We are now preparing to pass through Max-Q. And great timing, we have now just passed through Max-Q.”

SpaceX has now launched more than 3,500 satellites for its Starlink internet service.