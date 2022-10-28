SpaceX launches 53 more Starlink satellites

OAN Newsroom
Friday, October 28, 2022
SpaceX has launched 53 more Starlink satellites.
According to the company, on Thursday the Falcon 9 rocket launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The satellites will orbit earth. The rocketr has returned to Earth. It landed on a vessel in the Pacific Ocean.
“As you can see,” a voiceover said. “Falcon 9 has successfully lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, carrying our Starlink payload out into space. We are now preparing to pass through Max-Q. And great timing, we have now just passed through Max-Q.”
SpaceX has now launched more than 3,500 satellites for its Starlink internet service.