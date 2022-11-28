SpaceX docks at Space Station

A Crew Dragon spacecraft flight simulator is seen during a media tour of SpaceX headquarters and rocket factory on August 13, 2018 in Hawthorne, California.(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:55 PM PT – Monday, November 28, 2022

SpaceX has arrived at the International Space Station.

The Dragon Spacecraft docked on Sunday. It was carrying roughly 7,500 pounds of cargo, supplies and experiments.

SpaceX is the first private spacecraft that can carry seven people to and from the International Space Station.

“And we do have a confirmed soft capture at 6:39 a.m. Central, 7:39 a.m. Eastern, while the International Space Station was flying over the Pacific Ocean,” a NASA launch official said.

The International Space Station will eventually carry six rollout solar arrays which will give the station a 20% energy supply boost.