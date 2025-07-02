South Carolina: 2 Deputies ambushed, resulting in 1 death and 1 injury

(Photo via: Darlington County Sheriff’s Office )

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:18 PM – Tuesday, July 2, 2025

A South Carolina deputy was fatally shot, with another deputy injured, during an ambush at a home in South Carolina — after responding to a call regarding a wanted person of interest.

On Tuesday, Deputy Devin Mason, 27, and a second unidentified deputy, had responded to the residence at around 1:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office noted that the now-deceased suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Cameron Ray Dennett. Dennett had been wanted for criminal conspiracy, forgery, and second-degree computer act charges. The suspect was not legally allowed to have a firearm at the time, and he was killed during the incident.

According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, when the two deputies entered the home, they were immediately attacked.

Although Deputy Mason tragically succumbed to his injuries, the second responding deputy, whose name was not immediately released, has since been hospitalized and is currently in stable condition.

“In his time with us, he demonstrated unwavering dedication, integrity and professionalism,” Sheriff Michael August stated. “Deputy Mason served the people of Darlington County with heart and honor. Though his time with us was far too short, his impact will not be forgotten.”

Officials also noted that a woman named Kristen Porter, 28, was arrested at the scene for similar charges of forgery, conspiracy and second-degree computer crimes as well. However, no further details about the shooting were immediately provided.

Deputy Mason had just recently completed his field training, and he graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy earlier this year, according to 12 News.

