Sources: Texas Democrats set to return as Gov. Abbott concludes special redistricting session

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:16 PM – Tuesday, August 12, 2025

According to sources who reached out to the press, Texas House Democrats who left the state to block a vote on the proposed new congressional maps are now planning to return. They believe they have succeeded in their goal of stopping the first special session called by Governor Greg Abbott.

Their departure drew significant attention, both statewide and nationally, prompting widespread debate and backlash over the mid-decade redistricting process. Many Texans have also

Multiple sources confirmed to station KTRK that Texas Democrats feel their walkout raised awareness about the issue and ultimately pressured the state government — which was their “whole goal.”

With the Texas Republican governor’s adjournment of the initial special session, Texas House Democrats are now poised to return to the state.

Sources told the outlet that House Democrats tentatively intend to return this weekend, though those plans “remain fluid” should Republicans renege on their commitment to convene a second special session on Friday.

In a statement released Tuesday, House Democrats declared victory, asserting they “have killed this corrupt special session on behalf of Texas families — exactly what we said we’d do when we left the state.”

“Texas House Democratic Caucus spokesperson Joshua Rush told ABC News that its plans are fluid and they have yet to make a decision on travel,” the outlet continued. “Members are still assessing their strategies going forward and are in a private meeting to make decisions about future plans currently,” Rush wrote. “If and when Texas House Democrats breaking quorum decide to go home is squarely dependent on the actions the Governor, Speaker, and Texas Republicans in charge make with regard to prioritizing flood victims over redistricting that hurts Texans.”

Governor Abbott and House Speaker Dustin Burrows announced Tuesday morning that the first special session will adjourn on Friday if Democrats have not returned by that time. The governor noted that he would “immediately” call a second special session, which is expected to include all items from the first session along with potentially additional agenda items, though his office declined to specify what those might be.

Abbott has also affirmed his commitment to convening successive special sessions, each lasting up to 30 days, as necessary to secure passage of the redistricting maps.

