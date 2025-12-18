Sources: Possible link between Brown University shooting and MIT professor’s murder

(L)Candles are lit by a framed photo of mass shooting victim Ella Cook at a makeshift memorial near Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. (Photo by Bing Guan / AFP via Getty Images) / (Top) a photograph posted onto X portraits Nuno F.G. Loureiro, a physics professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology(MIT) who was shot at his home near Boston.(Photo: Yahoo News on X) / (R) Candles are lit by a framed photo of mass shooting victim Mukhammad Aziz Amurzokov at a makeshift memorial near Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.(Photo by Bing Guan / AFP via Getty Images) / (Background) Brown University students and community members take a moment at a makeshift memorial for the victims of a mass shooting at the Van Winkle Gates outside Brown’s college campus in Providence, Rhode Island. (Photo by Bing Guan / AFP via Getty Images)

According to sources, New England investigators have identified the alleged Brown University shooter and are exploring a potential link to the murder of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor. This comes following reports that a similar car is allegedly connected to both shootings.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) originally reported at a December 16th press conference that there was no connection between both shootings, but authorities now say the investigation has taken a turn.

According to The New York Times, authorities believe the rented vehicle seen in the Brown shooting investigation is the same make and model of a car identified in connection with the shooting of a MIT professor.

The shooter(s) remains at large, however, authorities have obtained a warrant.

Two Brown University students, Ella Cook, 19, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, 18, were killed and nine others were injured in a mass shooting on Saturday afternoon. The shooter successfully fled the scene and has yet to be identified.

However, a person of interest was spotted on surveillance video on Saturday in the neighborhood east of Brown’s campus.

MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his head in his home, located just a short drive from MIT, on Monday night. Loureiro succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday in the ICU.

Police have not yet revealed what kind of weapon was used to murder Loureiro.

Loureiro was a known nuclear physicist and directed MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center. He won a presidential award honoring his accomplishing research from the White House earlier this year.

Brown University is located in Providence, Rhode Island. MIT is in Cambridge, Massachusetts, but the shooting took place in Brookline, Massachusetts. The two campuses are located about 50 miles, or an hour drive apart.

