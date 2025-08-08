Source: FBI dismisses 3 senior officials, with ‘more dismissals expected’

(L) Former acting FBI director Brian Driscoll. (Photo via: FBI) / (R) Steven Jensen, the acting director of the FBI’s Washington, D.C., Field Office. (Photo via: FBI)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

12:12 PM – Friday, August 8, 2025

The FBI has removed at least three senior officials, including a former acting director, the current acting director of the Washington Field Office, and a special agent involved in the investigation of Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro.

Among those being ousted is former acting FBI director Brian Driscoll, in addition to Walter Giardina, a former special agent who played a major role in the investigation of Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro, and Steven Jensen, who was, until recently, the acting director of the FBI’s Washington, D.C., Field Office.

Driscoll previously served as acting director prior to the confirmation of current FBI Director Kash Patel, while Jensen also held a prominent role in the bureau’s efforts related to the January 6th Capitol protest investigation.

Senior FBI leadership reportedly instructed the three officials to vacate their positions by Friday.

Sources familiar with the situation informed the press that additional dismissals within the FBI are anticipated by the end of the week, though the total number of personnel affected and the nature of their roles within the bureau remain unclear.

The developments follow a sweeping internal inquiry launched earlier this year, during which thousands of FBI employees were required, as of February, to complete an extensive questionnaire. The form sought detailed information about any involvement in the investigation of the January 6, 2021, Capitol protest—ranging from courtroom testimony to the date of their most recent investigative activity related to the incident.

The questionnaire ignited urgent concerns within the bureau, alongside fears that it might serve as a mechanism for retaliating against agents involved in the January 6th investigations, sources who spoke to Fox News said. These apprehensions intensified later that month, when then-Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove directed the FBI to compile a comprehensive roster of all current and former personnel engaged in investigations related to the January 6, 2021, Capitol protest.

The compiled data encompassed information on “thousands” of employees, detailing their unique identification numbers, current titles, and roles held at the time of the investigation.

Subsequently, a coalition of nine current FBI agents and employees filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court, expressing concerns that the creation of such a list could jeopardize their careers and disrupt the bureau’s critical operations.

The FBI Agents Association (FBIAA) is “deeply concerned by reports that FBI Special Agents—case agents and senior leaders alike—are going to be summarily fired without due process for doing their jobs investigating potential federal crimes,” the group said in a statement. “Agents are not given the option to pick and choose their cases, and these agents carried out their assignments with professionalism and integrity. Most importantly, they followed the law,” the FBIAA noted.

In February, President Donald Trump declined to comment on whether his administration intended to dismiss FBI personnel involved in the investigation of the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol protest. When pressed by reporters, Trump reiterated that the bureau is “corrupt” and he expressed confidence that then-nominee for FBI Director Kash Patel would “straighten it out.”

The remark was widely interpreted as signaling an intention to reform the bureau’s leadership and operational culture, particularly in light of the administration’s broader concerns about political bias and internal resistance within the agency.

Now Dismissed From FBI

Brian Driscoll: Former acting FBI director who has been removed from his post. His dismissal has been widely attributed to his resistance to directives from the Trump administration to disclose the identities of agents involved in January 6 investigations, a move that allegedly cost him his full pension, according to The New York Post.

Steven Jensen: He was the acting director of the FBI’s Washington, D.C., Field Office. Previously, he was appointed to that position, and raised controversy, due to his earlier role leading the bureau’s domestic terrorism investigations, including involvement in January 6th prosecutions.

Walter Giardina: He is confirmed to have been dismissed as well. The special agent had a prominent role in the investigation of Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro, among other Trump-related cases.

