Source: Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell would ‘welcome the chance to sit in front of Congress and tell her story’

4:30 PM – Monday, July 14, 2025

An unidentified source who reached out to the Daily Mail outlet is claiming that 63-year-old Ghislaine Maxwell is prepared to testify before Congress in relation to the “Epstein files,” while also emphasizing that Jeffrey Epstein’s now-locked up socialite accomplice wasn’t even offered a plea deal.

Maxwell remains the only individual incarcerated in connection with the case—currently serving a 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking—despite evidence corroborating that the late convicted pedophile had created a vast network of minors to be “used” for sexual exploitation—allegedly being propped up by Maxwell’s connections.

Maxwell’s attorney, David Oscar Markus, remarked this week that President Donald Trump is “the ultimate dealmaker — and I’m sure he’d agree that when the United States gives its word, it should keep it. Advertisement He was referencing rumors regarding the U.S. Supreme Court taking up her case. “With all the talk about who’s being prosecuted and who isn’t, it’s especially unfair that Ghislaine Maxwell remains in prison based on a promise the government made and broke,” Markus added.

Notable victims, such as Virginia Giuffre, who allegedly killed herself in late April at the age of 41, previously maintained that her and others were treated as commodities, being trafficked among Epstein’s affluent circle of “associates” and billionaire acquaintances, many of whom frequented his various residences, including his private island “Little Saint James.”

However, in a recent interview with conservative commentator Benny Johnson, Lara Trump—President Trump’s son Eric’s wife—claimed that the 47th president wants to “set things right” by releasing more documents soon.

“Despite the rumors, Ghislaine was never offered any kind of plea deal. She would be more than happy to sit before Congress and tell her story,” the source also claimed. “No-one from the government has ever asked her to share what she knows. She remains the only person to be jailed in connection to Epstein and she would welcome the chance to tell the American public the truth.”

However, what the full “truth” entails still remains uncertain. Maxwell was convicted in 2022 for her role in a decades-long scheme to sexually exploit and abuse minors alongside Epstein, his friends, and colleagues.

Maxwell still argues that she should have been shielded from prosecution under the terms of a 2007 Non-Prosecution Agreement (NPA), which was negotiated with Epstein. That agreement, which has been characterized as a clear “sweetheart deal,” allowed Epstein to plead guilty to lesser charges of prostitution in order to serve minimal jail time.

Meanwhile, controversy and frustration continues to swirl around the Department of Justice’s claim that no Epstein “client list” exists, as well as the release of surveillance footage from inside New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Nonetheless, the DOJ maintains that the footage, which is suspiciously missing one minute from the recording, substantiates Epstein’s death by suicide in 2019 while he was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

The alleged “cover-up” of the decades-long crimes, being supported by some of the globe’s wealthiest figures, has fueled growing frustration and dissatisfaction within President Trump’s supporter base. Frustration has mounted to the point that some supporters are even calling for the dismissal of Attorney General Pam Bondi, accusing her of breaking a public promise to release all documents related to Epstein and his associates.

On Saturday night, President Trump also responded to the ongoing accusations of a cover-up by posting a statement on Truth Social.

“For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again. Why are we not giving publicity to files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan and the losers and criminals of the Biden administration?”

Nonetheless, the source close to Maxwell reiterated to the Daily Mail that she would “welcome the chance to sit in front of Congress and tell her story.”

Additionally, in June, Trump shared a screenshot image showing an X post by Epstein’s former criminal lawyer, David Schoen.

