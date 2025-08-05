Source: Calif. Dems consider slashing 5 GOP U.S. House seats, countering Texas

(L) President Donald Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott participate in a round table event at the Hill Country Youth Event Center to discuss last week’s flash flooding on July 11, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) / (Background) California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

11:57 AM – Tuesday, August 5, 2025

California Democrats are weighing a proposed redistricting plan that could significantly diminish Republican representation in the state’s congressional delegation, potentially eliminating up to five GOP-held seats. The initiative also seeks to fortify Democrat incumbents in key battleground districts.

This “strategy” appears to be a direct counter to recent efforts by Texas Republicans to redraw their own congressional maps to cement a GOP majority in the House for the 2026 elections. In response, at least 51 Texas Democrat lawmakers fled the state — traveling to Illinois, New York, and Massachusetts — to deny the two-thirds quorum under House rules (100 of 150 members required) and delay passage of the redistricting plan.

Meanwhile, according to a source familiar with the Democrat draft proposal—who was not authorized to speak publicly — the plan could increase the Democrat share of California’s 52 congressional seats from 43 to 48.

Advertisement

However, the proposal would still require approval from both the legislature and voters, many of whom may be wary of reversing the redistricting authority they previously vested in an independent commission.

The draft proposal also aims to significantly bolster Democrat margins in competitive districts across Orange County, San Diego County, and California’s Central Valley — regions that have historically served as electoral battlegrounds. This would provide Democrats with a strategic edge as Texas Republicans pursue their own redistricting efforts.

Under the proposed changes, districts currently represented by Republican Reps. Ken Calvert, Darrell Issa, Kevin Kiley, David Valadao, and Doug LaMalfa would undergo demographic shifts, reducing the proportion of right-leaning voters while increasing Democrat representation. These adjustments would likely tilt each seat toward a more favorable outcome for Democrat candidates.

Additionally, districts held by Democrat Reps. Dave Min, Mike Levin, and Derek Tran would see enhancements to their existing partisan advantages, reinforcing the party’s hold on these seats, according to the source familiar.

Members of California’s Democrat congressional delegation were reportedly briefed on the proposed map during a closed-door meeting on Monday, according to the individual with direct knowledge of the discussion.

The proposal is now circulating amid statements from Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) indicating his intent to pursue a partisan redistricting initiative. However, Newsom has also signaled that he would refrain from moving forward — that is, if Texas Republicans halt their own redistricting plans.

Should the effort proceed, Newsom threatened that he would convene a special election in the first week of November, and during which, voters could consider a newly drawn congressional map crafted by the Democrat-controlled Legislature.

The Golden State governor has repeatedly stated that California would “fight fire with fire” to counter their efforts.

Meanwhile, opposition from reform advocates, groups like Common Cause California, warn that this would jeopardize the integrity of the state’s nonpartisan redistricting process, calling it a “dangerous move” that undermines democracy, according to CalMatters.

Additionally, GOP leaders in the state, including Representative Kevin Kiley and Representative Ken Calvert, have denounced the plan as unconstitutional and politically motivated. The California GOP chair accused Newsom of undermining voters’ rights and setting a precedent for partisan overreach.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!