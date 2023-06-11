Soros declares that his ‘more political’ son will take over $25B holdings

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Pencils of Promise)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

4:01 PM – Sunday, June 11, 2023

Billionaire Democrat party-donor George Soros is turning over control of his enterprise to his younger son Alex, who says that he is “more political” than his leftist father and who previously claimed that he was ashamed of their family’s extravagant fortune.

The 92-year-old Soros family patriarch previously boasted that he would never cede control of his companies while he was still alive, but he has now suddenly backtracked and asserts that his 37-year-old son Alex, an NYU graduate, has earned the right to take over the family’s holdings, including the nonprofit Open Society Foundation, which gives roughly $1.5 billion to left-wing causes each year.

The decision sidesteps Soros’s oldest son, Jonathan, 52, who was formerly assumed to be the natural successor to the family’s $25 billion fortune.

Alex emphasized to the Wall Street Journal in a Sunday piece that he is “more political” than his father.

“As much as I would love to get money out of politics, as long as the other side is doing it, we will have to do it,” Alex continued.

Alex is Jonathan Soros’ half-brother from their father’s first marriage, and the oldest of two boys from George’s second marriage.

Growing up in the affluent Westchester County hamlet of Katonah, New York, the 37-year-old, described as reclusive and occasionally dismissive of his family’s wealth, claims that he did not expect to ever inherit the Soros fortune. For decades, Jonathan Soros appeared to be the heir to the family riches and heritage.

Alex Soros has also gone deeper into domestic politics than his father and told the WSJ outlet that he is laser-focused on Donald Trump’s next presidential run, and is anticipated to “weigh in” strongly in the upcoming 2024 election.

He recently met with prominent Democrat officials, including representatives from the Biden administration and New York Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, whom he has many social media pictures with.

It was also reported that Alex has visited the White House at least seventeen times since Biden took office, according to White House records.

Soros’ political action committee, Democracy PAC, has previously endorsed criminal-justice reform prosecutors and other law-enforcement officials.

“I have some differences with my generation in regard to free speech and other things,” Alex said. “I grew up watching [TV personality] Bill Maher before bed, after all.”

George Soros, a Hungarian Holocaust survivor who has been accused by critics of being a past Nazi collaborator, made his wealth as a major hedge-fund manager in the 1970s and 1980s, making astute and often unusual financial judgments that coincidentally proved extremely profitable.

A few years ago, the government of Hungary, where Soros is originally from, even launched an anti-immigrant campaign called “Stop Soros” using posters displaying his portrait and the slogan “Don’t let Soros have the last laugh.”

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently tweeted that Soros reminds him of “Magneto” and also said that the controversial billionaire “wants to erode the very fabric of civilization,” and that he “hates humanity.”

