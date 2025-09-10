Some House members shout in protest during prayers for Charlie Kirk as moment of silence sparks chaos

Members of the House of Representatives on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

8:02 PM – Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Pandemonium broke out on the floor of the House of Representatives after GOP Speaker of the House Mike Johnson called for the lower chamber to take part in a moment of silence in relation to the death of conservative speaker and activist Charlie Kirk.

Soon after the moment of silence, Boebert (R-Colo.) requested a spoken prayer, saying “Silent prayers get silent results.” However, she was almost immediately met with outrage from some of her colleagues.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), who was a close friend of Kirk, then stood up and shouted at the “booing” representatives — accusing them of inciting the very violence that lead to his assassination.

Johnson gaveled the arguing lawmakers down, asserting “the House will be in order!”

The Florida representative then took to X to condemn the hateful rhetoric perpetrated by the opposing party.

Luna has a long history of working under Kirk. In 2018, he recruited her to join Turning Point USA as the group’s national outreach director.

