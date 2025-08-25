Snoop Dogg speaks out on LGBTQ themes in children’s films: ‘They’re putting it everywhere’

Snoop Dogg (R) attends the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:45 PM – Monday, August 25, 2025

Rapper Snoop Dogg questioned the necessity of including same-sex couples in children’s films, recalling when he took his grandson to see Pixar’s 2022 movie “Lightyear,” which depicts a lesbian couple raising a child and sharing an on-screen kiss.

Snoop’s comments came during a recent podcast appearance on Sarah Fontenot’s “It’s Giving,” in which he recounted his grandson asking him how the two female characters in the movie would even be able to have a baby together — a moment that made him uncomfortable.

“Why my grandson in the middle of the movie like ‘Papa Snoop, how she have a baby with a woman? She a woman.’ Oh s***, I didn’t come in for this s***. I just came to watch the g****** movie. Hey man, watch the movie,” Snoop said on the podcast. Advertisement “They just said she and she had a baby. They both women. How does she have a baby?” Snoop recalled his grandson asking. “I’m scared to go to the movies. Like y’all throwing me in the middle of s*** that I don’t have an answer for.” “It threw me for a loop. I’m like, what part of the movie was this? These are kids, that we have to show that at this age like, they’re going to ask questions. They are going to ask. I don’t have an answer,” Snoop added. “And I was just there to go sleep and watch the movie. That s*** woke me up.”

“What you see is what you see, and they’re putting it everywhere.”

The 2022 children’s film, a spinoff of Pixar’s “Toy Story” series, features two lesbian characters who raise a child together and share an on-screen kiss. Reports confirm that the kiss was initially cut during production, but reinstated following internal pushback at Pixar.

At the time, lead voice actor Chris Evans, who hasn’t shied away from touting his left-wing politics, slammed critics of the film’s “LGBTQ representation,” stating: “The real truth is those people are idiots.”

“There’s always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before. But those people die off like dinosaurs. I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward, and embrace the growth that makes us human,” the actor continued.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!