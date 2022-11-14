Slovenia elects first woman President

Presidential election candidate Natasa Pirc Musar (C) speaks to the press as first unofficial results of the Presidential Election are released in Ljubljana, Slovenia on November 13, 2022. (Photo by Jure Makovec / AFP) (Photo by JURE MAKOVEC/AFP via Getty Images)

November 14, 2022

Slovenia has elected its first woman president, and she is none other than Melania Trump’s former lawyer.

Natasa Pirc Musar, a liberal rights activist, won in a runoff vote on Sunday, thus making her the first woman to gain power since the country gained independence.

Almost all the votes in the election have been tallied. Pirc Musar received 54% of the vote while her opponent, right-wing politician and former Foreign Minister Andze Logar, received 46%.

Following the announcement, the new head-of-state has said that she seeks to bridge the gap between the right-wing and left-wing parties.