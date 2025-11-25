‘Slender Man’ stabber arrested after removing ankle monitor, escaping home

(Background) Screen capture of police body cam footage showing Morgan Geyser’s arrest on Sunday, November 23, 2025. / (L) Morgan Geyser (Posen Police Department) / (R) Chad “Charly” Mecca (Posen Police Department)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

10:40 AM – Tuesday, November 25, 2025

The nationwide manhunt for a woman known as the “Slender Man” stabber has ended.

On Sunday night, the Madison Police Department confirmed that Morgan Geyser, a woman convicted of stabbing a classmate multiple times when she was just 12 years old, was taken into custody in Posen, Illinois.

She cut off her ankle monitor on Saturday and escaped from a group home, where she had been living under the authority of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

The Posen Police Department posted an update about her capture on social media, explaining that they encountered her while responding to a report of loitering at a nearby truck stop. She had been found sleeping on the sidewalk alongside a “male suspect.”

The other suspect, who was also taken into custody, was a 43-year-old male with the government name ‘Chad Mecca.’ He identified as a female named ‘Charly.’ The accomplice’s mugshot from the Posen Police Department showed the suspect sporting a pink tank top and short blue hair.

Mecca said that Geyser fled the group home over being banned from seeing each other.

Geyser refused to identify herself, and the department said she “initially gave a false” name. Finally, she told officers she had “done something really bad” and suggested to the officers that they should “just Google” her name.

In 2017, Geyser was convicted of attempted homicide in the stabbing of her former classmate, 12-year-old Payton Leutner, during a camping trip in Wisconsin. She and her friend, 12-year-old Anissa Weier, lured Leutner into a wooded park, where Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times, egged on by Weier. Leutner survived the attack but sustained 25 scars all over her body.

The other two girls claimed they were told to kill Leutner by the Slender Man, a mythical horror character. Both girls pleaded guilty, but were found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. They were sent to psychiatric institutions.

Weier was sentenced to 25 years in a mental hospital, but was released to live with her father in 2021 under the condition that she was forced to wear a GPS monitor.

Geyser received a sentence of up to 40 years in the psychiatric hospital, rather than a standard prison sentence. In the state of Wisconsin, someone who is found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect can petition for conditional release every six months.

At a hearing in January, it was reportedly revealed that Geyser identified as a male and asked to be called ‘Ethan,’ a decision underscored by her new short haircut.

Dr. Brooke Lundbohm, a doctor who had been treating her mental condition since 2014, revealed in a recorded statement, “On May 21, 2024 … Ms. Geyser indicated to her treatment staff that she identifies as a transgender male.”

