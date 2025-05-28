Skittles removes color additive from candies identified by RFK Jr. as a ‘toxin’

A closeup of a bowl of Skittles which are kept on the sidelines for running back Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Seattle Seahawks during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field on December 24, 2011 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:09 PM – Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Skittles’ parent company Mars has announced that the popular candy will no longer be made with titanium dioxide, a color additive previously banned in the European Union over health risks.

The chemical, which brightens the colors of the candy, was previously banned in the EU in 2022 over concerns that the chemical could damage DNA.

Titanium dioxide is utilized in bakery products, sweets, and cosmetics. The chemical is also utilized in sunscreens and white paint.

The chemical has also come under scrutiny by Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., characterizing titanium dioxide as a “toxin,” in a recent “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) Commission report.

“Over 2,500 food additives – including emulsifiers, binders, sweeteners, colorings, and preservatives – may be used to mimic the taste and texture of conventional food and increase its shelf life,” the report stated. “Studies have linked certain food additives to increased risks of mental disorders, ADHD, cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndromes and even carcinogenic effects.”

“Titanium Dioxide, widely used in a range of candies and sauces, may cause cellular and DNA damage,” the report continued.

The company responded to reports of the change without disclosing why they decided to take the chemical out of their candies.

“Our commitment to quality is what has enabled Mars to be enjoyed by consumers for over a century, and nothing is more important than the safety of our products,” a Mars spokesperson stated.

“All our products are safe to enjoy and meet the high standards and applicable regulations set by food safety authorities around the world, and that’s something we will never compromise on,” the spokesperson added.

The chemical was confirmed to be removed from all Skittles production at the end of last year, according to a company spokesperson.

Skittles still utilizes synthetic dyes including Red 40, Yellow 5, and Blue 1, which Kennedy Jr. has stated will be phased out by the end of 2026.

The company previously faced a class-action lawsuit in 2022 over the usage of titanium dioxide, which was later dismissed.

