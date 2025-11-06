Sixth suspect charged in connection with alleged Michigan terror plot

Members of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force stand in the front yard as they search a home in Dearborn, Michigan, on October 31, 2025. FBI Director Kash Patel said Friday that the agency had thwarted a “potential terrorist attack” planned in the northern state of Michigan over Halloween weekend. Patel said the FBI arrested multiple subjects. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Taylor Tinsley

4:37 PM – Thursday, November 6, 2025

A sixth suspect has been charged in connection with an investigation into an ISIS-inspired terrorist attack in Michigan over Halloween weekend.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed a sixth suspect on Thursday, who was arrested in Kent, Washington.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, Alina Habba, identified the suspect as 19-year-old Saed Ali Mirreh.

On Wednesday, Habba announced charges in connection with the alleged terror plot against two 19-year-olds from Montclair, New Jersey, Tomas Kaan Jimenez-Guzel and Milo Sedanet.

Jimenez-Guzel, who’s a freshman at Rowan University, has been charged with conspiring to provide material support to a designated terrorist organization.

Sedanet, on the other hand, faces charges of transmitting interstate threats and foreign commerce.

Jimenez-Guzel was reportedly arrested inside Newark International Airport before boarding a flight to Istanbul.

Habba asserted from around October 4, 2024 to November 4, 2025, Jimenez-Guzel and the suspect from Washington, who’s been charged with transmitting violent, anti-Semitic threats to individuals across the state of New Jersey and beyond, used encrypted messaging applications to plan travel to Turkey and then Syria to join ISIS-S fighters.

“In their communications they discussed detailed travel plans, physical training weapons, including firearms and IED’s, and methods to avoid law enforcement detection,” Habba said. “They pledged themselves to ISIS and were plotting acts of terrorism in our country.”

Department of Justice

A third suspect, 19-year-old Ayob Nasser, from Dearborn, Michigan, was also charged on Tuesday.

Nasser captured on surveillance on September 19, 2025 – Department of Justice



All three Michigan men have been charged with conspiring to provide material support to ISIS and having firearms that would be used to commit an act of terrorism on behalf of ISIS.

A total of six people have now been charged in connection with the alleged terror plot.

