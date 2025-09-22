Sinclair will not broadcast ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ as show returns to ABC

The sign for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is seen near their headquarters on July 17, 2024 in Cockeysville, Maryland. Sinclair is the second-largest television station operator in the U.S., with 193 stations across the country in over 100 markets. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

6:08 PM – Monday, September 22, 2025

ABC has announced the return of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to its network, but Sinclair — one of the largest owners of local television stations in the U.S. — says its ABC affiliates will not air the show.

The Walt Disney Company, which owns ABC, the network that pulled Kimmel off the air following his controversial remarks on the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, announced in a statement on Monday that Kimmel will be returning to ABC on Tuesday night.

However, despite this, Sinclair Broadcasting, who owns and operates 178 television stations in 81 markets, responded to the news by informing its viewers that it will not air the night-time talk show. Thirty of their stations are ABC affiliate stations.

“Beginning Tuesday night, Sinclair will be preempting ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ across our ABC affiliate stations and replacing it with news programming,” a Sinclair spokesperson stated. “Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return.”

When the Kimmel controversy first broke and he was pulled off the air, Sinclair referred to his monologue on Kirk as “inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country.”

“We believe broadcasters have a responsibility to educate and elevate respectful, constructive dialogue in our communities,” Sinclair vice chairman Jason Smith said at the time. “This incident highlights the critical need for the FCC to take immediate regulatory action to address control held over local broadcasters by the big national networks.”

