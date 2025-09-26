Sinclair and Nexstar announce return of Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show after brief blackout

Jimmy Kimmel attends the 2023 Eastern Congo Initiative Poker and Blackjack Tournament hosted by TAO Group Hospitality at LAVO Restaurant & Nightclub at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on November 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Mindy Small/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:40 PM – Friday, September 26, 2025

Sinclair Broadcast Group and Nexstar Media Group both revealed that “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will return to their lineups on Friday night after the stations ABC affiliates dropped the late-night show over Jimmy Kimmel’s comments regarding Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Sinclair and Nexstar, owners of nearly one quarter of all ABC affiliate stations, pulled Kimmel’s late-night show in response to his monologue following Kirk’s assassination, in which he stated that the “MAGA gang” was “desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.”

On Friday, Sinclair revealed that it will be reversing course and allowing Kimmel’s show to air after “thoughtful feedback from viewers, advertisers, and community leaders representing a wide range of perspectives.”

“In our ongoing and constructive discussions with ABC, Sinclair proposed measures to strengthen accountability, viewer feedback, and community dialogue, including a network-wide independent ombudsman,” Sinclair announced. “Our objective throughout this process has been to ensure that programming remains accurate and engaging for the widest possible audience.”

"We take seriously our responsibility as local broadcasters to provide programming that serves the interests of our communities, while also honoring our obligations to air national network programming."

“These proposals were suggested as collaborative efforts between the ABC affiliates and the ABC network. While ABC and Disney have not yet adopted these measures, and Sinclair respects their right to make those decisions under our network affiliate agreements, we believe such measures could strengthen trust and accountability,” it added.

Despite Federal Communications Chairman Brendan Carr seemingly pressuring ABC with consequences if it did not take action against Kimmel for his comments on Kirk, Sinclair insisted that its decision to temporarily pull Kimmel’s show “was independent of any government interaction or influence.”

“Free speech provides broadcasters with the right to exercise judgment as to the content on their local stations,” Sinclair stated. “While we understand that not everyone will agree with our decisions about programming, it is simply inconsistent to champion free speech while demanding that broadcasters air specific content.”

Nexstar’s statement announcing the return of Kimmel’s late-night show on its ABC affiliate networks was delivered in a similar fashion to Sinclair’s.

“We have had discussions with executives at The Walt Disney Company and appreciate their constructive approach to addressing our concerns. As a local broadcaster, Nexstar remains committed to protecting the First Amendment while producing and airing local and national news that is fact-based and unbiased and, above all, broadcasting content that is in the best interest of the communities we serve,” the network announced.

“We stand apart from cable television, monolithic streaming services, and national networks in our commitment – and obligation – to be stewards of the public airwaves and to protect and reflect the specific sensibilities of our communities. To be clear, our commitment to those principles has guided our decisions throughout this process, independent of any external influence from government agencies or individuals.”

In Kimmel’s return to ABC on Tuesday, he began by addressing the backlash over his comments, stating: “It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man. I don’t think there’s anything funny about it.”

“I understand that to some, that felt either ill-timed or unclear, or maybe both — and for those who think I did point a finger, I get why you’re upset. If the situation was reversed, there’s a good chance I’d have felt the same way,” he continued.

In response to Kimmel’s return, President Donald Trump issued a Truth Social post, announcing that he “can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back.”

“The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled! Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his ‘talent’ was never there. Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE,” the president continued.

“He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution. I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings.”

