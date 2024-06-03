Simone Biles Win 9th U.S. Championship Title, Qualifies For Olympics

2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships FORT WORTH, TEXAS – JUNE 02: First place all around winner Simone Biles celebrates after the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena on June 02, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:26 PM – Monday, June 3, 2024

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles has won her 9th United States Gymnastics Championship title, qualifying for the Olympics.

Advertisement

On Sunday, the gymnast won her ninth all-around title ahead of the Paris Olympic Games that begin this summer.

Biles competed in the uneven bars, floor exercise, vault, and balance beam, finishing with a combined score of 119.750.

The 27-year-old had only one stumble during the vault as she attempted her eponymous trick, known as the “Biles.” However, she still shrugged it off and said, “I’m not mad” when commenting on her performance during the vault.

Meanwhile, Dallas-born gymnast Sky Blakely got second place, 5.900 points behind Biles, and gymnast Kayla DiCello came in third place.

Biles claimed that during her comeback journey, she found it difficult to “trust her gymnastics again” following her battle with mental health, which kept her out of the majority of the Tokyo Olympics.

“It took a lot mentally and physically to just trust my gymnastics again and, most importantly, trust myself,” Biles said at a news conference after Sunday’s competition. “I think that the hardest part after Tokyo was that I didn’t trust myself to do gymnastics.”

If Biles is officially named to the U.S. Olympic team, she will be the first American woman since Dominique Dawes in 2000 to have made three Olympic teams.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!