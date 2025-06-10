Simone Biles apologizes for attacking Riley Gaines over objection to transgenders in women’s sports

USA’s Simone Biles gets ready to compete in the uneven bars event of the artistic gymnastics women’s qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:51 PM – Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Olympic athlete Simone Biles has issued an apology to former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines after attacking her for opposing transgender people competing in women’s sports.

Biles went after Gaines after she condemned a Minnesota high school for winning a softball state championship with a biological male on the team.

Gaines responded to a photo of the team holding a championship plaque with the caption: “To be expected when your star player is a boy.” Advertisement

Gaines’ post seemingly set Biles off as she responded: “Bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male.”

Biles’ post prompted a video response from Gaines, to which she pointed out the Olympic athlete’s contradiction regarding the personal attack on her body.

“Number one, she’s acknowledging there are differences, like physiological, biological differences, between men and women in saying this. Secondly, I’m 5-foot-5, which might seem like a giant to someone who’s like 4-foot-7, 4-foot-8, but I’m pretty standard size for a woman, just, like, relatively muscular, right? Being an athlete, I would imagine Simone would understand that,” Gaines stated.

The initial public feud took place last Friday, with Biles issuing a follow-up apology on Tuesday.

“I wanted to follow up from my last tweets. I’ve always believed competitive equity & inclusivity are both essential in sport. The current system doesn’t adequately balance these important principles, which often leads to frustration and heated exchanges, and it didn’t help for me to get personal with Riley, which I apologize for,” Biles wrote.

“These are sensitive, complicated issues that I truly don’t have the answers or solutions to, but I believe it starts with empathy and respect. I was not advocating for policies that compromise fairness in women’s sports. My objection is to be singling out children for public scrutiny in ways that feel personal and harmful,” she continued.

“Individual athletes–especially kids—should never be the focus of criticism of a flawed system they have no control over. I believe sports organizations have a responsibility to come up with rules supporting inclusion while maintaining fair competition. We all want a future for sport that is fair, inclusive, and respectful,” Biles added.

