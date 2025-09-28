Shooting at Michigan church includes multiple victims, building engulfed in flames

Police tape surrounds the area near a home that exploded in Arlington, Virginia, on December 4 and rocked a neighborhood with a powerful blast, on December 5, 2023. (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:19 AM – Sunday, September 28, 2025

Multiple victims, including children, were wounded after a gunman opened fire on a Church of Latter Day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan. The church was also set on fire in the attack, according to authorities.

The shooting took place on Sunday, when a gunman began opening fire on the church, injuring 11 individuals before setting fire to the church.

Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye confirmed that the gunman, a 40-year-old man from Burton, Michigan, drove a vehicle into the church and began opening fire during a large service.

“A 40-year-old suspect from Burton, he’s a male, he drove his vehicle through the front doors of the church,” Renye stated during a press briefing. “He then exited his vehicle, firing several rounds at individuals within the church.”

“This is a dynamic scene,” stated Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson in a video at the scene. “The time where we are right now, there’s going to be more updates. Just know that there’s a lot of things that are happening that we are not able to communicate just because of the work that needs to be done.” Advertisement

Swanson added that there currently is no active threat to the community.

The shooting warranted a response from Attorney General Pam Bondi, as well as FBI Director Kash Patel.

“I am receiving briefings about what appears to be a horrific shooting and fire at an LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan. @FBI and @ATFHQ agents are en route to the scene now. Such violence at a place of worship is heartbreaking and chilling. Please join me in praying for the victims of this terrible tragedy,” Bondi wrote in an X post.

“We are tracking reports of the horrific shooting and fire at an LSD church in Grand Blanc, Michigan. @FBI agents are on the scene to assist local authorities. Violence in a place of worship is a cowardly and criminal act. Our prayers are with the victims and their families during this terrible tragedy,” Patel added.

Video footage from the surrounding area shows billows of smoke coming from the church as first responders rush to the scene.

Additionally, President Donald Trump responded to the shooting, confirming that “the suspect is dead, but there is still a lot to learn.”

“This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America. The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!”

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.

